Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Deepak Chahar's hat-trick goes in vain as Vidarbha beat Rajasthan

Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar followed up his hat-trick in the final India-Bangladesh T20 international with another three-peat, this time for Rajasthan against Vidarbha in a Group 'B' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Tuesday, but it could not help his team win.

However, his heroics (four wickets in an over) went in vain as Rajasthan went down by 1 run (via the VJD method) finishing with 105 for 8 in a game to reduced to 13 overs due to rain.

The fast-improving Deepak Chahar, who on Sunday last became the first India man to take a T20 international hat- trick and also the best ever bowling figures (6 for 7), picked up the wickets of Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar off the fourth, fifth and sixth balls of the final over of Vidarbha's innings to help Rajasthan restrict the opponent to 99 for 9 in 13 overs.

He had begun the over by picking up the wicket of Rupesh Rajkumar Rathod to finish with superb figures of 4 for 18 in 3 overs.

Earlier, Vidarbha chose to bat after winning the toss and had a quick start thanks to skipper Faiz Fazal (17) and Akshay Kolhar (19).

After some middling performances by the batsmen, the Vidarbha innings imploded and Deepak Chahar triggered the collapse.

His first victim was Rathod, who was caught by his cousin Rahul Chahar.

He then had Nalkande caught by Rajnesh Bishnoi, before having Wagh caught by Chandrapal Singh Chundawat.

He then bowled Wadkar to complete a hat-trick.

Chasing 106 for victory, Rajasthan faltered after a bright start provided by Manender Singh, who smashed 6 sixes in 17 balls before falling for 44.

Opener Ankit Lamba (15, 11 balls, 1 four, 1 six) and Arjit Gupta (12, 9 balls, 1 four, 1 six) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures as the team could make only 105 in 13 overs.

Vidarbha tops the points table with 16 points from 4 matches in an all-win record.

In another match, Kerala posted a 75-run win over Manipur thanks to Sachin Baby's knock of 48 and S Midhun's haul of 4 for 5 in 4 overs of leg-spin.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 99 for 9 in 13 overs (Akshay Kolhar 24, Deepak Chahar 4/18 (including hat-trick)) lost to Rajasthan 105 for 8 in 13 overs (Manender Singh 44, Akshay Wakhare 3/15).

Vidarbha: 4 points, Rajasthan: 0.

Kerala 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 48, Robin Uthappa 29, Vishnu Vinod 25, Thomas Moirangthem 3/35, BS Konthoujam 3/28, LA Singh 2/16) beat Manipur 74 for 7 in 20 overs (Johnson Singh 27, S Midhun 4/5).

Kerala: 4 points, Manipur: 0.

Tripura 49 for 6 in 6 overs (MB Murasingh 20, Ankit Rajpoot 5/17) lost to Uttar Pradesh 50 for 3 in 5.2 overs (Akshdeep Nath 28).

UP: 4 points, Tripura: 0.