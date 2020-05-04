Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suresh Raina expresses his admiration for Lionel Messi, compares him with Sachin Tendulkar

Veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina expressed his admiration for football star Lionel Messi. Raina claimed he is a big fan of the Barcelona star forward and compared him to Sachin Tendulkar.

“I am a big fan of Messi. He is so down to earth, Both Sachin and Messi are very good when it comes to taking care of people around them because in sports you need to be really humble,” Raina said on Khaleej Times.

Raina feels that being the number one player in the world, it's necessary to show gratitude towards everyone.

“You may be the number one player in the world, but your legacy is very important, You need to show gratitude to everyone,” he added.

Earlier, premium Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is a self-proclaimed fan of Swedish star footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared an inspirational video message of the striker with the caption "Words to live by".

Bumrah shared a 36-second video of the hot-shot AC Milan forward on his Twitter handle where Ibrahimovic is heard as saying that he does not live a "social media life".

"My attention is the way I perform. And I know how I can perform. And what I need to perform. I am the best at what I am able to do so, all the other things around it is not important because who would recognise you if you were not a football player? Nobody," said Ibrahimovic in that shared video.

Words to live by.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0t2kgUfHev — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 3, 2020

Zlatan returned to Milan for a second stint with the Italian giants before the season was abruptly stopped due to coronavirus pandemic.

