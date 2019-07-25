Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar meets legendary guitarist and four-time Grammy winner, shares photo

Sachin Tendulkar is a name synonymous with cricket and if you come to India, he is nothing less than a demigod to its people. Tendulkar has been worshipped in households during his cricket career and even now, after over five years of his retirement, he remains respected and sought out figure.

But, on Thursday, Tendulkar shared a post, where he was in awe of someone and that is not something, you see too often from the legend of the game.

Tendulkar met guitar legend Mark Knopfler and shared a photo with him and captioned it: "It was, as always, such a joy to meet @MarkKnopfler for breakfast and chat about music, sports and life! A great musician, human being and truly the "Sultan of Swing."

Knopfler is a British singer-songwriter, guitarist, record producer, and film score composer. The 69-year-old is a fingerstyle guitarist and was also ranked 27th on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

Knopfler has won Grammy awards. His first two came in 1986 for Best Rock Vocal Group (with Dire Straits) for "Money for Nothing" and for Best Country Instrumental Performance (with Chet Atkins) for "Cosmic Square Dance". In 1991, he won for Best Country Vocal Collaboration (with Chet Atkins) for "Poor Boy Blues" and for Best Country Instrumental Performance (with Chet Atkins) for "So Soft, Your Goodbye".