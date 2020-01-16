SA vs ENG: England become first team to play 500 away Test matches

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES : England become first team to play 500 away Test matches

England on Thursday became the first team to play 500 overseas Test matches as they took on South Africa in the third Test of the four-match series in Port Elizabeth. The Three Lions along with Australia were the participants in the first ever Test match ever played in 1877 and 143 years later, they became the first-ever team to reach the historic landmark as well.

England were led by James Lillywhite in the first Test ever played, which took place in Melbourne and was won by the hosts. 143 years later, Joe Root led the English side out in St George's Park to write his name down in history books.

In 500 away Tests, England have managed win 149 matches, while losing 182. With the 500th Test being in South Africa, England's record there would give them a happy feeling, knowing that they have won 32 games out of 83 played with 31 of them being draws and 20 resulting in defeat.

Australia are the second team to play the most away Tests with 404 to their name, out of which they have won 147, lost 125 and drawn 131. West Indies and Pakistan are next in line with 295 and 274 away/neutral Tests to their name. India have played 268 Tests away from home and won 51, lost 113 and drew 104.

Overall, England have been part of 1021 Test matches, winning 369, losing 304 and drawing 347. Australia have played the most number of Test matches behind England with 830 to their name, winning 393, losing 224 and drawing 211. West Indies stand third with 545 (174 wins, 195 losses and 175 draws). India are fourth with 540 Tests with 157 wins, 165 losses and 217 draws to their name.