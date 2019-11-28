Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
Prithvi Shaw’s bat carries special hand-written message from Virat Kohli

New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2019 16:00 IST
Young Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is looking make a comeback to the national side following his doping suspension. He is presently part of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy alongside other Indian cricketers like Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan, and is representing the Mumbai side. In the final group-stage tie on Wednesday, between Mumbai and Punjab, Prithvi led his side to a massive 243 runs with his 27-ball knock of 53 runs. Mumbai eventually won by 22 runs against Punjab. 

During the game, BCCI's domestic cricket handle tweeted a picture of Shaw's bat showing the special message it carries. They captioned it as, "Whose autograph is this on @PrithviShaw's bat?"

The message reads as, "Dear Prithvi, enjoy the game and good luck", followed by Virat Kohli's signature. 

Shaw has been in an impressive form in the tournament having scored 53, 30, 64, 30 and 63 in his five matches for Mumbai. 

Shaw last played for India in October 2018 against West Indies. It was his debut series and he scored 237 runs in three innings against the visitors. 

