Live Streaming Cricket, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Watch IND vs BAN stream live cricket online on Hotstar

Live Streaming Cricket, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Watch IND vs BAN stream live cricket online on Hotstar

Day 2 had started in favour of Bangladesh with Abu Jayed dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma off his successive overs. While Pujara departed for 54, Kohli was dismissed for his tenth career duck. However, India bounced back riding on the patient and valiant 190-run partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane . The latter carried his impressive form in 2019 to churn out yet another half-century score en route to his knock of 86. He eventually fell prey to Abu Jayed while failing to successfully execute the uppercut. Mayank continued strong to score his second double century in a space of just 44 days before eventually departing for his career-best score of 243. Ravindra Jadeja too joined the party with his fine fifty and was ably supported by Umesh Yadav and his entertaining 10-ball 25. India finished with 493 for six while holding a lead of 343 runs. For Bangladesh, Abu Jayed was the star attraction with his 4 for 108. Here are the details of When and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket India vs Bangladesh 1st Test stream live cricket online on Hotstar match live online and on TV on Star Sports. ( LIVE MATCH SCORECARD

Where is India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 3 being played?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 3 is being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

When will India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 3 start?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 3 will start at 09:30 AM.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 3 Live online?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 3 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 3 on Star Sports and DD Sports.

What are the playing XIs for India vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma​

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (WK), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain​