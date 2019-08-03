England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3: Watch Ashes Test Live on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX

England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3: Watch the first Ashes Test match between England and Australia live on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3: Watch Ashes Test Live on SonyLIV

Rory Burns scored an excellent hundred as England take a commanding position over Australia on the second day of the Ashes Test in Edgbaston. Burns is currently unbeaten on 125 as England are only 17 runs behind Australia in the first innings. Ben Stokes is not out on 10. Earlier, captain Joe Root scored a half-century, but the Jason Roy Jos Buttler and Joe Denly went out cheaply. Earlier, Australia scored 284, courtesy of a brilliant century from Steve Smith , who played his first international Test match since the ban. Pattinson took two wickets for Australia in the second innings, while Siddle and Cummins took one each.

ENG vs AUS, ASHES 2019, DAY 3 FROM EDGBASTON LIVE

When is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 3?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 will be played on August 3 (Saturday).

Where is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test being played?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Where can you watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live?

You can watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India, SkyGo in England and Channel 9 in Australia.

Where can you watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 on Sony SIX, Sky Sports and Channel 9.

What are the playing XIs for the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 3?

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia Playing XI: Tim Paine (C & WK), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner.