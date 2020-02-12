Image Source : TWITTER PHOTO Sandeep Lamichhane stars as Nepal bowl out USA for joint-lowest total in ODI history

Sandeep Lamichhane grabbed headlines once again as he starred in the United States's demolition against Nepal in Match 30 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Kirtipur. Lamichhane finished with career-best figures in ODIs as USA struggled to read the leg-spinner on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old leg-spinner bamboozled the USA batters and finished with figures of 6/16 from 6 overs as the away side was bowled out for a paltry 35 after being asked to bat first by Nepal.

USA's score of 35 is now the joint-lowest in ODIs along with Zimbabwe's 35 against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004. The next lowest scores in the top five are by Canada (36), Zimbabwe (38) and Sri Lanka (43).

Sushan Bhari, a slow left-arm orthodox by trade, picked up the other four wickets of the innings. Barring former West Indies player Xavier Marshall (16), not a single batsman reached double figures for the away side.



Nepal chased down the target in 32 balls with eight wickets in hand. In the process, Nepal broke the world record for the least balls taken by a team to bowl out the opposition in an ODI as they bundled out USA inside 12 overs.

The match also entered history books as it was the shortest-ever ODI. The match was completed in just 17.2 overs.