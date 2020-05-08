MS Dhoni is very fit, should continue to play for India: Kuldeep Yadav

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that he would personally want MS Dhoni to continue playing for the country.

The future of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a topic of significant debate over the past few months. Dhoni has not appeared for the Indian team ever since the 2019 World Cup. He was slated to make a return to professional cricket in the Indian Premier League, but the tournament was suspended indefinitely.

Talking about the former Indian captain, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that he is missing Dhoni.

"I am of course missing MS Dhoni. Whenever you play with a senior player, you become fond of them and start missing them and their presence," said Kuldeep in a conversation with Sportskeeda.

"As far as his retirement is concerned, it is MS Dhoni's decision and it should be left to him. There is no point for us to debate on that."

He also added that he would want Dhoni to play for India in the future. Dhoni's calls behind-the-wickets have often aided the spinners in the past and Kuldeep added that his presence will make things 'easier' for them.

"He is very fit and I personally feel he should play for India. As a fan, I absolutely love him. If he plays, it would be easier for us," Kuldeep said.

In normal circumstances, Dhoni would have been currently in action for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed by the BCCI.

(With inputs from IANS)

