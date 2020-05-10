Image Source : IPLT20.COM Jofra Archer picks KL Rahul as toughest batsman to bowl to in T20 cricket

England's premium fast bowler Jofra Archer picked the toughest batsman he has bowled to in T20 cricket. Archer, who came into limelight with his astonishing performances in the franchise T20 leagues, picked KL Raul as the toughest batsman.

With all sporting activities on hold, Archer is spending time at home amid coronavirus outbreak. In a chat with Rajasthan Royal's spin consultant Ish Sodhi during an episode of the Royals Podcast, the Kiwi pacer asked Archer to named the toughest batsman he has bowled to.

Archer recalled the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League and said Rahul got the better of him last time.

"Obviously, KL Rahul. He has got me a couple of times when we played Kings XI Punjab. So, I would definitely go with him. I cannot really put my finger on another one. It's just him who has probably got the better of me most of the times," Archer told Sodhi.

Sodhi also heaped praises on the Indian batsman and said he played well against New Zealand earlier this year when the visitors whitewashed Kiwis 5-0 in T20I series.

Rahul was in sublime form in 2019 IPL as he was the second-highest run-scorer of the season with 593 runs in 14 games for Kings XI Punjab. He was also named the captain of the franchise after Ravichandran Ashwin's departure from the team.

Recently, Rahul auctioned the bat he used in the 2019 World Cup, raising a total amount of Rs 2,64,228. With the bat, he also auctioned a slew of other equipments with his brand Gully. All the proceeds from the auction will go to the 'Aware Foundation' to help the vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic.

