IPL 2020 Auction: Reunion for Glenn Maxwell as KXIP snap Aussie all-rounder for Rs. 10.75 crore

Image Source : INDIA TV Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sold for Rs. 10.75 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

Glenn Maxwell will make a return to the Indian Premier League in the 2020 season with Kings XI Punjab - the franchise he represented between 2014 and 2017 in the league. The Australian all-rounder recently announced his return to cricket after taking a mental health break in October. Maxwell, who had a base price of Rs. 2 crore, was sold for Rs. 10.75 crore.

His teammate Pat Cummins, meanwhile, became the most expensive overseas player in the history of IPL, as he was sold for Rs. 15.5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Maxwell was not the part of the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League after he had poor outings with Delhi Capitals. Incidentally, both the sides were involved in a bidding war with each other for the acquisition of the Australian all-rounder, as KXIP won the race for Maxwell.

The Australian players were among the most sought-after in the initial part of the auction, as Chris Lynn was also sold on his base price of Rs. 2 crore. Mumbai Indians bought the explosive Aussie opener. Australia's limited-overs captain, Aaron Finch, meanwhile, was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 4.4 crore.

Eoin Morgan went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 5.25 Crore.