India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck on 400th international match

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli falls for golden duck on 400th international match

Virat Kohli departed for a golden duck on the ocassion of his 400th international game at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Kohli, who came in to bat in the 37th over after the fall of KL Rahul's wicket, was out on the first ball he faced off Kieron Pollard and walked back bemused.

Pollard bowled one short but it was slower in pace and Kohli had to reach for it but the Indian captain went through with the shot but could only manage a leading edge, which looped in the air and went straight to Roston Chase at mid-wicket, who completed the simple catch to end his stay at the crease.

This was his third golden duck in ODIs. His first came against West Indies at North Sound in 2011 while his other two are against England at Dharamsala in 2013 and the third on Thuesday in Vizag today.

With Kohli falling for a duck on his 400th match, his scores in his first game was 12, in his 100th match, he scored 66, in his 200th match, Kohli registered 49 while he managed to score 4 and 0 respectively in his 300th and 400th international game.

With Kohli falling for a duck today, he remains on 1292 runs in ODIs and in the second spot for most runs scored behind first-placed Rohit Sharma, who overtook him with a dazzling century in Visakhapatnam.

Along with Rohit, Rahul also slammed a century -- his third ODI century and first in India before falling for 102, thus, ending the 227-run opening stand with Rohit.