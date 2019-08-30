India vs West Indies | Hard to see Rohit Sharma on bench but happy for Vihari, says Ajinkya Rahane

Image Source : TWITTER Team India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has said that it is hard to see 'quality player' like Rohit Sharma on the bench, but insisted on the importance of team combination.

India will take on the West Indies in the second and final Test match of the series on Friday and will aim to kick-start the World Test Championship with a whitewash. The side registered a comprehensive 318-run win in the first Test, which was its highest-ever away victory.

The first Test of the series saw Rohit Sharma on the bench, with Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI. Vihari’s contribution with the bat was phenomenal, especially in the second innings where he scored 92 to steer India’s lead to over 400 runs.

India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane interacted with the media on the eve of the final Test and talked about Vihari, as well as the absence of Rohit Sharma.

“Yeah, I think so (about Team India's batting depth being one of the best in recent times). Vihari did really well. It’s good that a player who is doing well consistently over the period of time in domestic cricket is doing well in international cricket,” said Rahane.

“At the same time, Rohit is also a quality player, special player. It’s hard to see him miss out on the Test match. But it’s all on the team perspective – what the team management, captain and coach think about the combination.”

The Indian vice-captain scored his first Test century in over two years and was justifiably elated. He talked about the moment he crossed the three-figure mark in the second innings of the first Test in Antigua.

“See I think it definitely felt very special for me. I got to know what it takes to get a century after two years. I was working really hard on my batting and I was thinking about what could I learn from the practice sessions,” the 31-year-old batsman said.

“I wasn’t thinking about the hundred or the milestones. For me, what was important was to get the team to a strong position.”

Rahane also had a County stint with Hampshire during the two-month window when team India participated in the 2019 World Cup. However, even as the Mumbai batsman scored a century in the first Test, he says that it would be too early to decide if the stint in England benefitted him.

“Definitely, it gave me a lot of confidence. It’s very early to say that county season benefitted me. But I really used my time well. I learnt about my batting and how to play the Duke ball,” said Rahane.

“In England, overseas conditions matter a lot and you got to respect the conditions and the opponents – whichever you play. Those two months with Hampshire helped me a lot with my batting skills, and even overall skills.”