2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah becomes third Indian to take hat-trick in Test cricket

Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah becomes third Indian to take hat-trick in Test cricket

Jasprit Bumrah was on fire on Saturday as he brought the rage along with another fiery spell against the West Indies in the second Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Bumrah, who ran through the Windies at Antigua in their second innings, started where he left off to produce another display of fine fast bowling. In the process, he became the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick and first in the decade.

The Ahmedabad-born pacer, who finished with figures of 6/16 from 9.1 overs at the end of day two's play, took the wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase to complete his hat-trick.

The first one to fall was Bravo. Bumrah bowled a length ball on middle and leg, it pitched and moved away from the left-hander, who tried to drive at it but got a thick outside edge and it flew to second slip where KL Rahul was stationed and he took the catch.

Next in line was Brooks. Bumrah bowled one is fullish around off, angling into Brooks. He looked to drive but missed it completely and played down the wrong line. The umpire gave it out Brooks went for the review after consulting with his partner. Replays rolled in and Ultra Edge shows no bat on that. Ball Tracker came into play and showed three reds and Brooks had to take the long walk back. And, Bumrah was on a hat-trick.

In came Chase to prevent the flurry of wickets but he returned as quickly as ever. It was another full ball around off coming in towards Chase. He looked to flick but missed to get hit on the front pad. The Indian players appealed but the umpire denied it. Bumrah thought that there was some bat on that one but Kohli was convinced that it hit the pad first and went for the review after having a good chat with Bumrah. Ultra Edge showed that Kohli was right and there was no edge on that. Ball Tracker then showed that it was pitching outside off, impact was in line and hitting the wickets and Bumrah had his man and a hat-trick to savour.





Bumrah now follows the path of Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan in the list of Test hat-tricks for India. Harbhajan grabbed the first one in the famous Eden Garden Test versus Australia while Irfan bagged his against Pakistan in Karachi. Overall, Bumrah's was the 44th in red-ball cricket

West Indies, following another deadly spell by Bumrah, ended day two on 87/7, trailing India (416) by 329 runs.