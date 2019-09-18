Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning catch to dismiss dangerous Quinton de Kock

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli took a terrific diving catch to dismiss South African captain Quinton de Kock, who was otherwise looking set to steer the Proteas innings.

Virat Kohli took a stunning diving catch to dismiss South African captain Quinton de Kock during the second T20I at Mohali. The dismissal took place in the twelfth over of the South African innings.

De Kock, with an intention to pull Navdeep Saini's delivery, was a little late on the timing and the ball instead travelled straight. Virat Kohli ran across from mid-off and stretched both his hands to take an incredible catch.

However, the more impressive part of the catch was that the Indian skipper didn't let the momentum of the fall affect the catch, as he held on to the ball tightly.

Quinton de Kock was playing an important innings for South Africa after the early departure of opener Reeza Hendricks. The South African captain had reached his half-century in the over prior to his dismissal. He departed on 52 off 37 deliveries.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bowl first in Mohali. Virat Kohli and his men will aim to take an unassailable lead with a win in the second game, as the first was abandoned due to rain.