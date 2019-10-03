India vs South Africa 2019: It is a feeling I can't describe: Mayank Agarwal after maiden double century

Image Source : AP Mayank Agarwal scored 215 against South Africa in 1st Test on day 2 in Visakhapatnam

After failing to convert his fifties into hundreds in his first two Tests, Mayank Agarwal notched up a sensational and well-composed 215 on day 2 of the opening Test match against South Africa. And following his maiden double century, Mayank seemed elated with his performances and was at a loss of words when asked to describe his feelings on achieving the triple-figure mark on home debut.

Until Wednesday, Mayank had featured in only two Test series - in Australia and in West Indies - scoring 275 runs in seven innings at a modest average of 39.3. His short career included commendable scores of 76 and 77 in Australia while decently tackling the challenging conditions in West Indies. But through none of his knock did he manage to stake a claim as India's primary-choice opener amid the constant rejig at the top of the order. And on Thursday, he ended the wait.

After suffering an early LBW scare against Philander and being beaten thrice by Kagiso Rabada on the opening day of the first Test, Mayank showed tremendous composure to shrug off the pressure, kept his defense tight and carved a wide range of shots to notch up 215 off 371 deliveries laced with23 boundaries and six maximums. With the knock, he became only the fourth Indian batsman after Dilip Sardesai (vs NZ, 1965), Vinod Kambli (vs Eng, 1993) and Karun Nair (vs Eng, 2016) to successfully convert his maiden Test century into a double ton.

"I'm extremely happy. It's a feeling that I really can't describe. It's my first hundred, and to make it a double. The word 'finally' makes a difference, but I am happy with the way I played.," said Mayank at the end of day 2's play in Visakhapatnam.

En route to his maiden double century on his home debut, Mayank was involved in a record-scripting 317-run opening stand alongside Rohit, who scored his fourth Test century and first as an opener before hitting a score of 176 runs. The 317-run stand was the 12th highest opening stand in Test cricket and second for India. The partnership was also the third 300-plus stand for India in the format, 14th for any Test team and second against South Africa.

Mayank feels that if he and Rohit can continue with the same in India's next Test fixtures, the No.1 ranked side can emerge as an invincible force in the longest format of the game.

"If Rohit and me can keep contributing to make 450-500 every time, it will be very tough for the opposition. I would be lying to say that you only have to think about your own game," he added.

Talking about the partnership that helped India amass 502/7 (decl), Mayank said, At times you feel that you are playing well and I can take a chance, but that's not how it works. You have to be patient. We had a great partnership to lay the foundation and get to 300 runs. The way he (Rohit) dominated the spinners was great to see. Initially, the pitch did do a bit with the new ball but when the sun came down it got better and better. As we approached lunch on day two, the ball started keeping low. It started spinning by tea and it is great signs for us."

India will resume the third day with a massive 463-run lead. South Africa presently stand at 39 at the loss of three wickets.