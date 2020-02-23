India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Ishant Sharma equals Zaheer Khan with 11th career five-wicket haul

Image Source : GETTY Ishant Sharma of India celebrates with Hanuma Vihari after taking the wicket of Ross Taylor of New Zealand during day two of the First Test match between New Zealand and India at Basin Reserve on February 22

On a frustrating third morning for India, veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma managed to achieve a personal feat with his 11th career five-wicket haul. Ishant completed his five-wicket haul on Sunday morning at the Basin Reserve in Wellington against New Zealand as he joined former cricketer Zaheer Khan in an elite list of Indian pacers.

Ishant had dismissed Tom Blundell, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor on Day 2 and completed the five-four with wickets of Tim Southee and Trent Boult on day 3 as the pacer finished with figures of 5 for 68. This is Ishant's 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as he sits alongside Zaheer on the list of Indian pacers with most five-fors, after Kapil Dev (23).

Meanwhile, Ishant surpassed Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Zaheer to become the Indian bowler with third-most five-wicket hauls in away Tests. With nine such to his name, Ishant stands behind Kapil (12) and Anil Kumble (10).

India made an impactful start with dismissals of BJ Watling and Southee in the first four overs of day 3 before a 71-run partnership between Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult's antics at No.11 frustrated India throughout the extended morning session. New Zealand's final three added 123 as they finished with 348 on the board with lead swelling to 183.