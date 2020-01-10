Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs SL | Seniors have been helping me on how to bowl in different situations: Navdeep Saini

Team India thrashed Sri Lanka by 78 runs at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune to clinch three-match T20I series 2-0. India seemed to have left behind the ghosts of the last few games in which their fielding was found wanting. The bowlers and fielders combined to stifle Sri Lanka for runs and ensured that the visitors never looked capable of posing a challenge.

Defending a massive total of 202, the Indian bowlers, led by right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini (3/28) Shardul Thakur (2/19), dished out a disciplined effort to bundle out Sri Lanka for 123 in 15.5 overs.

Saini, who was the Man of the Match in the Indore T2OI, impressed everyone in Pune again with his raw pace and disciplined line and length. After the game, Saini revealed how it was difficult for him to switch to the red ball to white in the initial stage of his career.

" When I used to play with the red ball earlier, I used to find bowling with the white ball difficult. But now after practising, I have been finding it easier and have been getting better," Saini told after the match.

Saini also credited his success to seniors of the team and revealed playing for India is a big deal for him

" My seniors have been helping me as well as to how to bowl in different situations. Bowling fast comes naturally to me. I look after my gym, my diet and playing for India is a big deal," said Saini.

Saini also shed light on that, earlier he was used to playing with the tennis ball only.

"I have been playing with the red ball only for the last four-five years and before that, I was playing with the tennis ball only," Saini concluded.