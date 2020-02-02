Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: KL Rahul takes over as stand-in captain after Rohit Sharma injures his calf

In the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand, KL Rahul has took-over captaincy from stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, who got injured during batting. Regular Indian captain Virat Kohli was rested for the game to give a longer-run to young Sanju Samson in the final T20Is.

Rohit battled a calf injury on way to his 60 off 41 balls before retiring hurt as India post 163/3 on the scoreboard after opting to bat first. BCCI took to Twitter to announce that Rohit will not take the field as KL Rahul will lead the team for the rest of the game.

Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment and will not take the field today.#NZvIND https://t.co/31WWdj0JOS — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2020

Sharma, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six and walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls and hit three fours as well as three sixes.

This was after India won the toss and opted to bat. Virat Kohli was expectedly rested, with Sharma coming in, and it was the only change for India from Wellington. Rishabh Pant was ignored once again.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson didn’t recover on time and Tim Southee led the side once again.

Despite Sharma’s return, Sanju Samson (2) continued to open the innings and it didn’t work again. Yet another opportunity went abegging as he hit straight to extra cover and was out for two runs.

KL Rahul (45) and Sharma then added 88 runs for the second wicket, providing vital momentum to the Indian innings.

The in-form duo dominated the Black Caps’ attack and put on 50 off just 35 balls. Rahul hit four fours and two sixes in his 33-ball stay.

He fell in the 12th over against the run of play and finished with 224 runs in the series, the most for an Indian batsman in any bilateral T20I series.

Sharma scored his 25th T20I half-century off 35 balls. He looked to accelerate but then injured himself in the 17th over and retired.

India have an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

(With PTI Inputs)