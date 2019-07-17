I deserve a chance in the Indian team, hope to make performance for India A count: Shreyas Iyer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shreyas Iyer is currently a part of India A 's tour to the West Indies and played a match-winning knock in the opening game of the limited-overs series.

Shreyas Iyer is long touted for the number 4 spot in the Indian cricket team by many fans and experts, and now, the player himself has broken the silence on it.

Iyer stated that he deserves a chance in the Indian team, and hopes to make his performances in the ongoing A series against the West Indies count.

“I deserve a chance now. It’s been a long time. The performance will also count in the A series. The goal is obviously to be better than the previous season,” Iyer told bcci.tv

Shreyas Iyer played a crucial knock of 77 in his first game of the A-series, which helped India begin the series with a win.

India clinched the series last night, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

“I want to improve as an individual and as a player, become more mature, responsible and try to extend my innings,” Iyer continued.

The batsman insisted that he looks for inspiration in Indian team’s three stalwarts – Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

“Virat is always hungry for runs. I want to get that hunger. MS Dhoni is so calm and composed in pressure situations. Rohit makes the batting look so easy. The best seat to watch him would be the non-striker’s end.

“If I get all three aspects, it would be really helpful for me.”