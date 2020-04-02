'World Cup was won by entire team': Gautam Gambhir annoyed with 'obsession' over winning six

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/CHENNAIIPL Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was seemingly irked with the 'obsession' over the winning six hit by MS Dhoni in the 2011 World Cup.

On this day 9 years ago, Team India ended the 28-year wait to lift the World Cup trophy in Mumbai. India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium to become the first Asian side to lift the coveted trophy twice.

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were the stars of the final in the chase. While Gambhir scored 97, the-then Indian captain Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 and finished the chase with a towering six over the long-on boundary.

The winning hit has since become an undying memory for Indian cricket fans. Each year, on April 2, the social media platforms are filled with the image of the tournament-winning hit from MS Dhoni.

On Thursday, the fans, once again, celebrated the memory by uploading pictures and videos of the six which sealed the World Cup victory for India. A reputed cricket website also posted the image of the shot from Dhoni. It, however, irked Gambhir, who took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

It has been long debated that Gambhir's innings of 97 remained behind the shadows of MS Dhoni's unbeaten knock in the final. The left-handed batsman came at a time when India had lost two of its most prolific batsmen in Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar cheaply, and Gambhir not only stabilised the Indian innings but also forged a 109-run partnership alongside Dhoni which laid the foundation for India's victory.

It is, perhaps, for this reason, that when a majority of Indian cricket fans, in addition to the website, posted the winning hit from Dhoni in the final to celebrate the memory, it annoyed the former Indian batsman.

Gambhir wrote, " #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX," wrote Gambhir.

Gambhir's contribution in the finals of both, the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup remain key to India's victories.