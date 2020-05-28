Exclusive: Is Sourav Ganguly running for ICC chairman post? BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal clarifies

Image Source : AP BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Amid the ongoing speculations over BCCI president Sourav Ganguly being in the fray for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) chairman post, Indian cricket board treasurer Arun Dhumal has dismissed the rumours, saying that the board is yet to decide on it.

Over the past few weeks, Ganguly's name has come up significantly during discussions surrounding the ICC top post, which is currently being held by another former BCCI president Shashank Manohar. However, Manohar is expected to leave his post in July.

In an exclusive chat with India TV, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: "We have not decided who will go to ICC for the chairman post, will have to wait and watch."

Dhumal went on to add that the board is yet to decide on whether it will send its own candidate for the ICC post or will support any member from other nation.

"We have not decided whether we are sending our person or supporting any member from other country," Dhumal said.

Last week, former South Africa captain and currently CSA's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith named Ganguly as one whose 'credibility' and 'leadership skills' can take the game forward.

Cricket South Africa, however, was quick to downplay Smith's comments, saying "We must respect both the ICC protocol and our own protocol in deciding which candidate to back."

The election for the ICC chairman post is scheduled for July. England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves is also among the frontrunners for the role.

Meanwhile, Dhumal also said that the BCCI has not yet cancelled any proposed bilateral series, but the final call will be taken only after the Indian government's approval.

"We have not called off any series, our next series is supposed to be with Sri Lanka and then Zimbabwe. We will travel when international travel resumes and approved by government. The safety of our players will be most prior. If it's safe for our players, then will go," said the senior BCCI office-bearer.

(As told to India TV Sports Correspondent Vaibhav Bhola)

