Disappointed to not play County cricket but safety more important: Peter Handscomb

Australian batsman Peter Handscomb has expressed his disappointment over not being able to play the County season in England due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the globe. Handscomb, who plays for Middlesex, has said that Australians 'love going to England' to play the county cricket.

"It's a shame to not being able to go over there and play. Australians love going over there, to England, to play county cricket because it's a way of developing our game and making ourselves better and understanding different conditions as well," Handscomb said a video released by Cricket Australia.

Handscomb signed a two-dyear deal with Middlesex Cricket in November 2019. He also accepted the invitation to captain the side for 2020 and 2021 seasons of First-class and List-A cricket.

The cricket action across the world has come to a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 183,000 lives so far.

"That's a shame, but there's obviously a bigger picture at play here, the health and safety of the world is much more important. That is something we just wait for and see how it goes," Handscomb further said.

The coronavirus pandemic has also led to the postponement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29. Earlier today, the CEO of New Zealand Cricket, David White said that a decision regarding the 2020 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for October-November, will be taken in July.

