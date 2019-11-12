Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Deepak Chahar claims second hat-trick within 3 days

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar is going through a golden phase in his cricketing carer, after picking up a hat-trick in the final T20I against Bangladesh, the Rajasthan pacer claimed another one in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the rain-affected 13 overs per side contest, Chahar claimed his second hat-trick within three days.

In the game against Vidarbha, Rajasthan's Chahar picked four wickets to restrict them for only 99/9 in 13 overs in the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Chahar dismantled Vidarbha's lower order to claim wickets of Rushabh Rathod, Shrikant Wagh, Darshan Nalkande and Akshay Wadkar and ended the innings with astonishing bowling figures of 4/18 in 3 overs.

Earlier in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, at a time where Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun looked to run away with the game, Deepak Chahar not only broke their partnership, but also paved the way for his pace partners as he led India to a series victory. Chahar eventually ended up with the figures of 6/7 - the best figures recorded in T20I history.

Chahar dismissed Mithun in his first over of the second spell and cleaned Bangladesh' tail of Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman to take a hat-trick and finish the game.

Chahar is the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He also broke Ajantha Mendis record of 6/8 to achieve the best figures in the shortest format of the game.