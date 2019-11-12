Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Deepak Chahar claims second hat-trick within 3 days

Deepak Chahar claims second hat-trick within 3 days

In the rain-affected 13 overs per side contest between Rajasthan and Vidarbha, Chahar claimed his second hat-trick within three days.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2019 16:40 IST
Deepak Chahar claims second hat-trick within 3 days
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Deepak Chahar claims second hat-trick within 3 days

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar is going through a golden phase in his cricketing carer, after picking up a hat-trick in the final T20I against Bangladesh, the Rajasthan pacer claimed another one in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the rain-affected 13 overs per side contest, Chahar claimed his second hat-trick within three days.

In the game against Vidarbha, Rajasthan's Chahar picked four wickets to restrict them for only 99/9 in 13 overs in the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Related Stories

Chahar dismantled Vidarbha's lower order to claim wickets of Rushabh Rathod, Shrikant Wagh, Darshan Nalkande and Akshay Wadkar and ended the innings with astonishing bowling figures of 4/18 in 3 overs.

Earlier in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, at a time where Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun looked to run away with the game, Deepak Chahar not only broke their partnership, but also paved the way for his pace partners as he led India to a series victory. Chahar eventually ended up with the figures of 6/7 - the best figures recorded in T20I history.

Chahar dismissed Mithun in his first over of the second spell and cleaned Bangladesh' tail of Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman to take a hat-trick and finish the game.

Chahar is the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He also broke Ajantha Mendis record of 6/8 to achieve the best figures in the shortest format of the game.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySteve Smith scores his slowest first-class ton in tune-up to Pakistan Tests Next StoryAjinkya Rahane eyes ODI comeback with consistent show in Tests  