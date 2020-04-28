'You're a snake, worse than coronavirus': Chris Gayle launches scathing attack on Ramnaresh Sarwan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In a three-part video posted on his official YouTube channel, Chris Gayle lashed out at former Windies teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan, saying that he is 'wicked, evil and poison'.

Chris Gayle, one of the most destructing T20 batsmen in the world, launched a brutal attack on former West Indies teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan in a three-part video series on his official YouTube channel. Calling Sarwan 'worse than the coronavirus', Gayle alleged that the former West Indies player was responsible for his fallout with Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs.

The franchise decided not to retain Gayle for the upcoming season of the CPL, as the opener was signed by Darren Sammy-led side St Lucia Zouks. It will be the third side Gayle will represent in the tournament after Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Gayle revealed that he had planned to retire at the Tallawahs.

"When I came back to the Tallawahs, Sarwan was assistant coach. Myself and Sarwan had a discussion, he wanted to be the head coach. When I left Jamaica Tallawahs, that team was a high-spirited team. (But) the amount of complaints I used to get when I wasn’t there, the amount of problems they had with Sarwan - Russell was the captain at that time - the amount of problem that Sarwan and the captain have...so many players were traumatised because of Sarwan,” Gayle said on his YouTube channel.

He further alleged that Sarwan 'back-stabbed' him, calling him a 'snake'.

“Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now,” Gayle said.

“What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you were the one who gave a big speech on my birthday party about how far we have come. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are so vindictive, you are still immature, you are back-stabbing. When are you planning to change?"

Gayle also said that he is the only one from the 90s era to still play actively in professional cricket, which 'hurts' some people of that era.

“In everybody’s eyes, you acted as if you were this saint, this good person.... Sarwan, you’re evil, you’re wicked, you’re poison. You let a thing like this transpire,” he said.

"Out of that era - 1996 - I'm the only one active, playing. Everyone else retired. I'm the last man standing within that era...and I'm still going strong. So it kind of hurt them to see Chris Gayle still playing and still being successful. I'm talking about past and present players. But I'm dealing with you Sarwan. I'll deal (with the others) whenever that time comes."

