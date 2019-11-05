Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Watch AUS vs PAK live cricket match online on SonyLiv

Image Source : GETTY Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Watch AUS vs PAK live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Rain in Sydney during the first T20I match of the three-game series denied rampaging Australia a chance to go 1-0 up in the contest against a disarrayed Pakistan side. Skipper Aaron Finch had blasted off with a flurry of boundaries after Pakistan managed to post a modest total. Newly-appointed captain Babar Azam was the only hope for the visitors with his unbeaten 59 before rain interrupted their innings. Having lost the first match to rain, Australia, who are in a red-hot form in T20I cricket especially after a clean sweep against Sri Lanka at home, will be raring to come back with a win at Manuka Oval on Tuesday when they take on Pakistan for the second T20I. Besides, David Warner has found his lost touch, Finch looks imperious and Adam Zampa has been vicious. On the other hand, Pakistan looked depleted in the format they have dominated for long and are still the No.1 ranked side. Here are the details of When, Where and How to watch live Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live online and on Television.

When is Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I?

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I will be played on November 5 (Tuesday).

When will Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I start?

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will start at 01:40 PM IST

Where is Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I being played?

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I is being played at Manuka Oval.

Where can you watch Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Online?

You can watch Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match online on SonyLIV, AirtelTV and JioTV. You can also live stream Australia vs Pakistan match free online on Kayo Sports with 14-days trial pack.

Where can you watch Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live TV Telecast?

You can watch Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I on Sony SIX.

What are the squads for Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I?

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Musa