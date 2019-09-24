Massive asteroid approaching Earth could kill millions of people, cause extensive damage

Image Source : AP Halloween asteroid approaching Earth, warns NASA

An asteroid, that could make an impact is said to be heading towards Earth this Halloween. It's not a goof-up, as NASA has already warned of an asteroid that is estimated to be larger than the world’s tallest building, with a circumference that measures 1 kilometre-wide. The space rock is dubbed 1998 HL1 and it is expected to skim past our planet about a week before Halloween.

A diagram, that shows how the asteroid will miss hitting the Earth has actually been issued by the US space agency.

The approaching asteroid is now being referred to as the “Halloween asteroid” and is being classified as a moderate threat to Earth, with NASA describing that it will “fortunately miss us.”

If it ever makes an impact, the 'Halloween asteroid' is certain to cause massive damage, along with claiming the lives of millions of people.

Aside from the Holloween asteroid, the Apollo asteroid is also expected to get real close to Earth with an approach that’s only 150,000,000 miles away or 16 times our distance to the moon. This distance is considered safe for humans although it still is considered to be close in cosmic distance.

The Apollo asteroid was first spotted back in 1998 by the LINEAR survey at Lincoln Laboratory’s Experimental Test Site in New Mexico. What’s interesting about it is that it’s so big that some scientists actually regard it as a minor planet.

According to a previous report, the number of asteroids nearly missing Earth has increased in the past few decades, a NASA study showed.

Based on a report, a NASA video showcased all known asteroids that passed through our solar system from Jan. 1, 1999, to Jan. 31, 2018 and it showed just how many near-Earth collisions occurred during the last two decades.

A near-Earth object (NEO) is identified as a “solar system body where its closest approach to the Sun is less than 1.3 astronomical units.”

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) explained that their study is highlighted by a “map of the increased count of all known asteroids in the solar system between Jan. 1, 1999, and Jan. 31, 2018. Blue represents near-Earth asteroids.

Orange represents main-belt asteroids between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.”

