Aditya L-1 Mission: Astrophysicist RC Kapoor sheds light on ISRO's solar milestone | Watch Video

ISRO's Aditya L-1 Mission: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is making strides in its Aditya L-1 mission, set to reach the L-1 orbit around the Sun on January 6. This achievement positions India as the third country globally in solar mission capabilities, unlocking numerous mysteries of the Sun. India TV has interviewed astrophysicist RC Kapoor to provide information about the Aditya L1 mission. Here are the important points to know.

Aditya L-1's Journey to Sun's L-1 Orbit

India's space agency, ISRO, is placing the Suryaan Aditya L-1 in the crucial L-1 orbit around the Sun. This manoeuvre, set to happen between January 5 and 7, is poised to make India the third country globally to achieve a milestone in solar missions.

Why it took this long to reach this stage?

Professor Kapoor explained that after Aditya L-1's launch on September 2, ISRO focused on orbit raising to conserve fuel. The slow pace was intentional, considering the gravitational forces near the L-1 point, where both Earth and the Sun exert their influence. Any speed discrepancies could lead to gravitational pulls affecting Aditya L-1's trajectory. To avoid this, the satellite will rotate in a halo orbit at the L-1 point.

Monitoring Aditya L-1's Performance

Professor Kapoor assured that ISRO would closely monitor Aditya L-1's performance through station-keeping in the coming times. This vigilance ensures that studying the Sun from this point remains uninterrupted.

Challenges of Satellite Coordination

When asked about potential overshadowing by other satellites like SOHO, ACE, WIND, and DISCOVER, Professor Kapoor acknowledged the challenge. He emphasised that meticulous planning went into Aditya L-1's establishment, considering the vast distances in space. This careful positioning prevents interference from existing satellites, ensuring a clear line of sight for Aditya L-1.

The Significance of Aditya L-1's Success

The successful placement of Aditya L-1 in its orbit is not just a technological feat; it positions India as a key player in solar exploration. This achievement opens doors to unravelling the Sun's mysteries and contributes to our understanding of space.

