'Swearing-in of Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy CMs is unconstitutional': PIL filed in Rajasthan HC

An advocate - Om Prakash Solanki - filed a PIL in the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday challenging the "swearing-in" of Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers. He claimed that the Constitution does not recognise the deputy CM post.

"I have filed a public interest litigation against Rajasthan Dy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa. There is no mention of deputy chief minister posts in the constitution, this is just a political post and it is unconstitutional," Solanki said.

The petitioner sought cancellation of the appointments of BJP leaders.

Earlier on Friday, while BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as chief minister, Diya Kumari and Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at a ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the party.

