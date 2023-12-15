Rajasthan CM swearing in LIVE updates: Bhajan Lal Sharma, two deputies to take oath today

Rajasthan CM swearing in LIVE: Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan today. Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, will also take oath as deputy chief ministers. The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, several union ministers and chief ministers of different states will attend the ceremony in front of the iconic Albert Hall at 12 noon. All main roads leading to the venue have been decorated with posters and banners of various central government welfare schemes as well as the leaders' cutouts. The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state.