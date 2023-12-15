Rajasthan CM swearing in LIVE updates: Bhajan Lal Sharma, two deputies to take oath today

Friday, December 15, 2023
     
The swearing-in ceremony of Bhajan Lal Sharma, the chief minister-designate in Rajasthan, and his deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be held today. Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2023 8:22 IST
Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma, in Jaipur.

Rajasthan CM swearing in LIVE: Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan today. Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, will also take oath as deputy chief ministers. The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, several union ministers and chief ministers of different states will attend the ceremony in front of the iconic Albert Hall at 12 noon. All main roads leading to the venue have been decorated with posters and banners of various central government welfare schemes as well as the leaders' cutouts. The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state.

  • Dec 15, 2023 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, was announced Rajasthan-CM candidate on Tuesday

    Sharma, a first-time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP legislature party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.

    Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly.

  • Dec 15, 2023 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Rajasthan Deputy CM-designate Dr Prem Chand Bairwa offers prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh temple in Jaipur

    Ahead of swearing-in, Rajasthan Deputy CM-designate Dr Prem Chand Bairwa offered prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh temple in Jaipur.

  • Dec 15, 2023 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Massive security arrangement at oath taking venue in Jaipur

    Massive security and sitting arrangements have been made at the venue where a large number of people are likely to witness the ceremony. A party spokesperson said invitations have been sent to central leaders and state chief ministers for the ceremony.

  • Dec 15, 2023 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swearing-in ceremony will take place outside Albert Hall in Jaipur today

    The swearing-in ceremony will take place outside Albert Hall in Jaipur at around 12 noon. On Wednesday, CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma visited Sanga Baba temple in Sanganer while the Deputy Chief Minister-designate Diya Kumari paid her obeisance at Aaradhya Govinddev in Jaipur. The Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal has not yet revealed the list of possible cabinet ministers.

     

