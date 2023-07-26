Rajasthan: Two men trapped on swollen bridge rescued with hydraulic crane in Udaipur | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Two men trapped on swollen bridge

In the midst of the unending precipitation in Rajasthan's Udaipur, two young people were stuck on a bridge in the city's Morwaniya town while attempting to cross it on their bike, in spite of the expanding and flood in the close by stream following the heavy downpour. The two of them were subsequently saved by the individuals from the Civil Defence with the assistance of a hydraulic crane. Their bike was likewise recovered later.

"Following 25 minutes of exertion, with the assistance of a hydraulic crane, we saved the two young people securely. Their bike was likewise recovered. We are being informed that the two of them are local people, they had gone there to shoot a video...They were fortunate that there was a railing there which they could hold on to and we reached there to save them," Civil Defence member Kailash said, as quoted by ANI.

