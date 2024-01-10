Rajasthan: Oldest tigress ST-2 at Sarsika reserve dies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oldest tigress ST-2 dies

Alwar: The oldest tigress ST-2 at the Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) in Rajasthan's Alwar has passed away. The elderly tigress was receiving treatment in the Karankabas enclosure within the Naya Pani area of Sariska reserve for a long time.

Notably, the tigress had been undergoing treatment for a tail wound for quite some time. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, she had been sitting in one place. The monitoring team had been continuously observing tigress ST-2. However, at 5:00 pm, her death was confirmed after there was no movement from the tigress.

How old was tigress ST-2

Upon suspicion, the monitoring team and staff entered the enclosure with a government vehicle to check on the tigress and discovered that she had passed away. Tigress ST-2 was over 19 years old. The post-mortem examination of the tigress will be conducted today by the team of veterinarians.

Tigress ST-2 was relocated from Ranthambore to Sariska Tiger Reserve on July 4, 2008. She gave birth to tigresses ST-7, ST-8, and tigers ST-13 and ST-14.

(Report by Rajesh Chaudhary)