Rajasthan: Is Vasundhara Raje upset? Deputy CM Diya Kumari has this to say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vasundhara Raje during swearing-in ceremony

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister-designate Diya Kumari has denied the reports of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's displeasure. On the question of Vasundhara Raje's displeasure, Diya Kumari said that there is no such thing. "She was involved in the legislative party meeting. She was also present there when the CM's name was announced. She has given his blessings to the CM and Deputy CM." Diya Kumari, while answering the question of conflict with Vasundhara, has said that she does not comment on these things.

Women's safety will be priority

Diya Kumar has thanked PM Modi, Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda for making her the deputy CM. Praising PM Modi, she said, "The Prime Minister cares about women. Therefore, all the schemes have also been made keeping women in mind. Today, this responsibility has been entrusted to me with confidence. So I am very happy. We will work together. Women safety, law and order and development will be our priority."

Diya Kumari is from the royal family

Diya Kumari, a member of the former royal family of Jaipur, has been an MLA twice and an MP once. Diya Kumari was declared the new Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Along with her, Premchand Bairwa will also be the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan while Bhajanlal Sharma will be the new Chief Minister of the state. Diya Kumari was the BJP MP from Rajsamand and was fielded from Vidyadhar Nagar seat of Jaipur in the assembly elections.

Diya Kumari became MLA for the first time in 2013

Diya Kumari became MLA for the first time from Sawai Madhopur assembly seat in 2013. She was elected MP from Rajsamand constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 51-year-old Diya Kumari is the daughter of Sawai Bhawani Singh of the former royal family of Jaipur. Bhawani Singh had achieved distinction as Lieutenant Colonel and Commanding Officer of the Para Commando of the 10th Parachute Regiment in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Diya Kumari is associated with many voluntary organisations and social organisations.