Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. In a post on X, he said that due to a health issue, he got a health test done, which showed him positive for the coronavirus.

"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium," CM Sharma added.