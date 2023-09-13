Rajasthan: BJP suspends MLA Kailash Meghwal on his 'corrupt' comment against Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Suspended BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal

The BJP on Wednesday suspended Rajasthan MLA Kailash Meghwal from its primary membership amid his tussle with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. He he levelled corruption allegations against the Union Law Minister. The action follows a show cause notice to the Shahpura MLA from the party’s state unit president CP Joshi.

"My next step would be determined after a final decision (on action against him) is taken. I will be active in politics. I won't leave...Contesting election from Congress is far fetched..," suspended Rajasthan BJP leader Kailash Meghwal said.

The timing of the development is crucial as Rajasthan is entering in the election season. The Assemlby election is due this year in the state.

“The party president has suspended his primary membership and the matter has been referred to the (state-level) disciplinary committee for further action,” the panel’s chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said.

Also read: Modi govt calls all-party meet on September 17 ahead of Parliament Special Session