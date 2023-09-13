Modi govt calls all-party meet on September 17 ahead of Parliament Special Session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM with BJP leaders

Ahead of the Parliament special session from September 18, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM. The upcoming Parliament session on September 18 is likely to begin in the old building and shift to the new structure the next day. According to reports, the invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email.

The agenda for the week-long session of Parliament is expected to be decided this week. The shift to the new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, considered auspicious to make new beginnings. Opposition leaders on Wednesday hit out at the government over the special session of Parliament, saying "only two people" know about its agenda with only a few days left for its commencement. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary said in a post on X, "Today is September 13. The five-day special session of Parliament will commence five days from now and nobody — barring One Man (ok, perhaps the Other One too) — has any sense of the agenda."

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had also written a letter to the PM for the same. In a letter to former Congress president, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the central government has followed the relevant rules and procedures in convening the session of Parliament from September 18-22.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats have alredy stated in a notification that the upcoming special session of Parliament will be held from September 18-22 without Question Hour or private members’ business. It further stated that the session will have five sittings and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately.

