Rajasthan Assembly polls: Diya Kumari, BJP candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, files nomination

Jaipur: BJP leader Diya Kumari, who is a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, filed her nomination papers from the Vidhyadhar Nagar Assembly seat in Jaipur for the Rajasthan elections. She was fielded by the party replacing a three-time incumbent MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi. She has become the talk of the town ever since the party denied ticket to the sitting legislator. Kumari, 52, is also an MP from the Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat and granddaughter of Maharani Gayatri Devi.

The BJP later decided to field Narpat Singh Rajvi from Chittorgarh after its earlier decision to deny him the ticket.

Diya Kumar's growing stature in BJP

It is being said that her stature in the BJP is rising slowly, the signs of which have surfaced on occasions. She was made the in-charge along with BJP leader Alka Gurjar of managing the conduct of the conclusion event of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra on September 25 in Jaipur in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated. Vasundhara Raje was absent from the event in which nearly 500 women were present to welcome the Prime Minister.

Kumari had led the protests in Jaipur against Gehlot when the BJP had organised campaign against issues including law and order and paper leaks.

She was fielded by the party in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rajsamand.

The BJP which is eying a comeback has fielded former CM Vasundhara Raje to contest from Jhalarpatan, and Satish Punia fielded from Amber. Rajendra Rathod to contest from Taranagar and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur.

Rajasthan will go to Assembly polls on November 25, the results of which will be declared on December 3.

