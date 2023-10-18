JP Nadda's visit to Kota division: Key BJP meetings amidst political campaigns today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a press conference.

The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, is set to conduct significant meetings with party office bearers from the Kota division. This strategic assembly comes in the wake of the Congress party's launch of a public awareness campaign concerning the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Here are the notable aspects of Nadda's visit and the political landscape:

Meeting schedule: JP Nadda will arrive at Kota airport at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will proceed to a hotel on DCM Road. There, he is slated to engage in discussions with prominent party officebearers and leaders representing the Kota division. The meetings will be divided into two slots.

Divisional focus: During the first slot, from 11 a.m. to 1 pm, Nadda will address party office bearers and leaders affiliated with the Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency. This will be followed by meetings with office bearers from the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency.

ERCP significance: The Kota division includes four districts, namely Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar, all of which fall under the ERCP's scope. The Congress party has fervently advocated for the ERCP to attain national project status, marking it as a significant issue in the region.

Congress initiative: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge initiated the ERCP awareness campaign during a public rally in the Baran district earlier this week. The ERCP is an ambitious project aimed at expanding irrigation facilities across approximately 2 lakh hectares and addressing drinking water challenges in 13 districts within eastern Rajasthan.

Political dynamics: The involvement of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the elections remains uncertain, although she is considered a prominent contender for the BJP's Chief Ministerial position. The party has emphasized that the election campaign will prominently feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's 'Lotus' symbol.

Key representatives: Kota is also the home constituency of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who represents the Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency. Dushyant Singh, Raje's son, serves as the Lok Sabha MP for Jhalawar-Baran.

Ministerial influence: Notably, three ministers in the Ashok Gehlot government—Shanti Dhariwal (Kota), Pramod Jain Bhaya (Baran), and Ashok Chandna (Bundi)—originate from the Kota division.

Saffron stronghold: The Kota division holds strategic importance in the electoral landscape, with 10 of 17 sitting MLAs and both MPs affiliated with the BJP.

