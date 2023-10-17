Amit Shah, JP Nadda meet BJP's Rajasthan leadership to finalise candidates for upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday held meetings with Rajasthan leadership including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje to decide on the names of the remaining candidates in the upcoming Assembly election.

The meeting which went for over six hours was attended by Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi.

Apart from meeting leaders from Rajasthan, the BJP stalwarts also held discussions with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17 and 25. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. Rajasthan has a total of 200 Assembly seats while Madhya Pradesh has 230 members.

As the party has already named various MPs in its list for both the states, there is a view that the BJP may also field some Union Ministers including Shekhawat and Meghwal in Rajasthan.

With inputs from PTI

