'Modi mauj karne ke liye paida nahi hua...': PM in Rajasthan's Kotputali rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was not born to have fun but to work hard. He said that a lot must have happened but whatever has happened in the last ten years is just a trailer. He said, 'Modi mauj karne ke liye paida nahi hua'. 'Modi toh mehnat karne ke liye paida hua hai'. A lot must have happened but whatever has happened in the last ten years is just a trailer."

He accused Congress of contesting the election to fulfill their selfish motives and not to help the country and the people. He also said Congress leaders are threatening that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Kotputali, he said, "Congress & INDI alliance are not contesting this election for the country but for their own selfish motives. They say save the corrupt, Modi says remove corruption. This is the first election in which leaders of the Congress party are not talking about winning the elections themselves but are threatening the country that if BJP wins, the country will be on fire."

"PM Modi says, "The country's politics is divided into two camps. On one hand, there is the BJP for whom it is nation first and on the other hand there is Congress which only finds ways to loot the country," he said. "Your dream is Modi's resolve. Modi has worshipped what the previous governments did not even ask about...Modi has sent about Rs 20 thousand crores under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to the accounts of more than 85 lakh farmers of Rajasthan," he also said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

ALSO READ | PM Modi at RBI event pitches for studying newer banking structure to fund future needs

ALSO READ | ‘Congress, DMK did nothing to safeguard TN's interests’: PM Modi over new Katchatheevu details