Monu Manesar sent to 15-day judicial custody in connection with killing of two Muslim men by Rajasthan court

A Rajasthan court on Thursday sent cow vigilante Monu Monesar to 15-day judicial custody in connection with the killing of two Muslim men. The victims were found dead in Haryana's Bhiwani in February, officials said.

"Monu Manesar was presented before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 15 days," said Gopalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Sharma.

Speaking on the matter, a police official informed that Monu Manesar during his interrogation revealed that he was in touch with another arrested accused Rinku Saini.

Manesar further said that they remained in touch before and after the abduction of Nasir and Junaid.

Four people including Monu Rana, Rinku Saini, Gogi and Monu Manesar have been arrested in the case.

Monu Manesar -- booked by the Rajasthan Police for the killing of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh -- was nabbed by the Haryana Police on Tuesday.

He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh.

Monu Manesar -- whose real name is Mohit Yadav -- was then brought to Bharatpur and produced in the court, which sent him to police custody for two days.

In February, Monu Manesar was named in an FIR lodged by the Rajasthan Police after Nasir and Junaid were found dead in a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani.

With inputs from PTI

