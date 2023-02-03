Rajasthan: West Bengal NEET aspirant dies after falling from 6th floor of hostel building

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhattacharya along with three of his hostel mates was talking in the balcony on the building's sixth floor when the incident occurred.

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal died after falling from the sixth floor of his hostel building in the Jawahar Nagar area in Delhi on Friday.

Ishanshu Bhattacharya lost his balance and fell on the aluminium railing of a balcony which broke after it couldn't take his weight.

Bhattacharya along with three of his hostel mates was talking in the balcony on the building's sixth floor when the incident occurred. Bhattacharya fell from the sixth floor of the building and died on the spot, Circle Officer Amar Singh said adding that he was declared brought dead by a hospital. The deceased was a resident of Dhupguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district who came to Kota in August last year. He was preparing for his medical entrance exam NEET.

The victim's body has been sent to the mortuary of MBS hospital for postmortem. In a similar incident, a 17-year-old JEE Mains aspirant from Maharashtra sustained critical injuries after he allegedly fell from the balcony on the first floor of his hostel building. The injured student is still in critical condition. He is undergoing treatment in a city's private hospital.

