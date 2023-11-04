BJP may win clear majority with 115 seats in Rajasthan Assembly polls, says India TV-CNX second opinion poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former CM Vasundhara Raje (second right)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may get a clear majority in this month’s assembly elections, says India TV-CNX second opinion poll survey, results of which were telecast today on the news channel.

The opinion poll projections show, in a House of 200 assembly seats, BJP may win 115 seats, compared to 73 seats it had won five years ago. The ruling party Congress may win 80 seats, compared to 100 seats it had won five years ago, says the survey.

‘Others’ including independents and regional parties may win only five seats, compared to 27 seats they had won in 2018.

Vote share projections show, BJP may get 45 per cent, Congress may get 42 per cent, and 'Others' may get 13 per cent. In the 2018 elections, BJP had got 38.77 per cent, Congress had got 39.3 per cent, and 'Others' had got 21.93 per cent votes.

REGION-WISE SEAT PROJECTIONS

Region-wise, India TV-CNX poll projections show:

In Jaipur-Dholpur region having 48 seats, BJP may win 26, Congress may win 20 and Others may win two seats.

In Tonk-Kota region having 24 seats, BJP may win 13 seats leaving the remaining 11 seats to Congress.

In Marwad region having 56 seats, BJP may win 34 seats, Congress may win 20 and Others may win two seats.

In Mewar region having 48 seats, BJP may win 31 seats, Congress may win 16 seats and one seat may go to Others.

In Shekhawati region having 24 seats, BJP may get 11 and Congress may get 13 seats.

PREFERENCE FOR CHIEF MINISTER

The survey findings show, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading with 34 per cent respondents wishing him to continue in the post. Gehlot is closely followed by BJP leader Vasundhara Raje with 29 per cent respondents showing their preference for her as the next CM. Congress leader Sachin Pilot comes third with 10 per cent, while BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is fourth with 8 per cent. BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is fifth with 7 per cent, while another BJP leader Diya Kumari comes sixth with only 5 per cent.

KEY FINDINGS

52 per cent voters said, BJP's decision not to project Vasundhara as CM face was a right one, while 45 per cent disagreed.

A whopping 61 per cent voters said law and order situation in Rajasthan was bad, 34 per cent said, 'good'.

49 per cent voters said, Congress' promise to carry out caste census was an election gimmick, while 41 per cent said, it was a right decision.

