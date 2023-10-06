Bhim Army chief demands caste census in Rajasthan, to release first list of Azad Samaj Party on October 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Rajasthan: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has raised his demand for the caste based census in the state and said that the first list of his Azad Samaj Party will be released on October 7.

The Azad Samaj Party will announce its first list of 20 candidates for Rajasthan elections on October 7, Chandrashekhar made this announcement during Bhim Army's 'Save Constitution' yatra which reached Bhilwara on Friday.

Addressing the press in Bhilwara, Azad said that governments are wasting public money on publicity... people will respond to them with the power of their vote.

Chandrashekhar Azad furthe said that today is the eighth day of the yatra as they have reached Bhilwara. "A lot of enthusiasm was seen in Rajasthan and I hope this time the results of Azad Samaj Party are going to be better," he said.

The first phase of our journey will end on October 6. We will release the first list for the assembly elections on October 7. We will contest elections on most of the assembly seats in Rajasthan, Azad said.

Speaking on caste census, Bhim Army chief said that it does not increase casteism but increases awareness.

Chandrashekhar also targeted the Ashok Gehlot government for wasting public money on publicity adding people will respond to them with their vote.

Report by Somdutt Tripathi

