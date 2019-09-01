Image Source : PTI Rahul's comments being lauded in Pakistan, Congress should be ashamed: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and said it should be "ashamed" that its leader Rahul Gandhi 's statements are being lauded by Pakistan.

Addressing a public meeting, Shah said people have supported the Narendra Modi government's move to nullify Article 370 but some are still opposing it.

"The Congress opposed the move to remove Article 370. Whatever statements Rahul Gandhi make are lauded in Pakistan. Pakistan has included his comments in its plea. Congress leaders should be ashamed that these statements are being used against India," he said.

Gandhi had in a statement spoken about reports of violence and "people dying" in Kashmir following the removal of provisions of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, and Pakistan had mentioned it in its petition against India.

Shah said the revocation of the special status has paved the way for development in Jammu and Kashmir and it will be a "final nail in the coffin of terrorism".

It has fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India, he said.

Watch |