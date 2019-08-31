Modi government keen to further strengthen India-Singapore relations: Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi-led government is always keen to further strengthen the India-Singapore relations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday told his Singapore counterpart K Shanmugam SC during a meeting.

Shanmugam is currently on an official visit to India. "Had a very fruitful meeting with Mr @kshanmugam, Home Minister of Singapore and discussed several issues of mutual interest," Shah tweeted.

India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi always looks forward to further strengthening India-Singapore friendship. pic.twitter.com/2x7nsZkJop — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2019

