Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 3.3 million mark, death toll at 2,33,966

Worldwide coronavirus cases have crossed the 3.3 million mark taking confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to 33,05,806 with over 2.3 lakh deaths i.e at 2,33,966. On Thursday, global cases crossed 32,19,240-mark including 2,28,190 deaths. At the same time, COVID-19 confirmed cases in United States are nearing 1.1 million mark including 63,856 deaths making the country the worst-hit country globally with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, following US are Spain and Italy having COVID-19 cases above 2 lakh mark while UK and France infected people toll have crossed 1.6 lakh mark. Till Thursday, about 60,000 foreign nationals from 72 countries have been evacuated from India in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson in the ministry, said the issue of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad is also under discussion and that all the Indian missions are extending all possible assistance to the diaspora. "The matter is receiving the attention of the government. It would be premature for me to spell out the plans for their return at this stage," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told an online media briefing.

COVID-19 worst affected nations

