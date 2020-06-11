Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 7.4 million mark; death toll at 418,872

Image Source : AP Billy's Beach Cafe bartender Kristin Hanzich, left, talks to friend Peggy Gregory, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Long Beach, New York, where customers could dine and drink outdoors as Long Island progressed to phase two of the state's reopening plan during the current coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Coronavirus cases have crossed 7.4-million mark worldwide, taking the total number of patients to 7,451,523 on Wednesday. China has reported a small spike in imported confirmed cases of coronavirus to 11. There were no new deaths or cases of local transmission in Thursday’s report. Chinese officials say just 62 people remain in treatment for COVID-19. More than 30,000 indigenous people live in the Brazilian state capital hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Many among them are sick with fever, straining for air and dying.

As Puerto Rico considers lifting pandemic quarantine restrictions, health officials say the U.S. territory passed its peak of coronavirus cases and related deaths more than two months ago. However, independent experts said those numbers are in doubt.

The hopes for continued cooperation between the U.S. and the WHO come in the wake of President Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of the health agency over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Late last month, Trump said he was “terminating” the U.S. relationship with the WHO.

