WHO says world on a 'dangerous track' on COVID-19, warns of a tough winter ahead

World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday warned that the global epidemiological situation would be critical in the coming months. He said some countries across the globe are on “a dangerous track” in the coronavirus pandemic with health services set to collapse under strain.

"We are at a critical juncture in this pandemic, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere. The next few months are going to be very tough," Sputnik quoted Tedros as saying. During a press briefing, Ghebreyesus warned that the next few months are going to be very tough. "We urge leaders to take immediate action, to prevent further unnecessary deaths, essential health services from collapsing and schools shutting again."

"I said it in February and I’m repeating it today: This is not a drill," he added, stressing that it is "never too late" for governments to gain control of the pandemic.

As of Friday, the death toll from COVID-19 in the world topped 1.134 million, with over 41.5 million cases of infection, according to the WHO dashboard. Many countries have reported entering the second wave of the pandemic

