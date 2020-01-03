Who was General Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander killed in US strike

Image Source : AP Who is General Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander killed by US strike

General Qasem Soleimani, a top commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed in a US strike on Baghdad airport on Friday. Pentagon confirmed in a statement that the attack was carried out by the American forces on the order of President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon in its statement called Soleimani the architect of several attacks on US and coalition bases. "General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and Coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," Pentagon said. It also held Soleimani responsible for the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad this week.

Who was General Qasem Soleimani?

General Qasem Soleimani was an Iranian Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and since 1998 commander of its Quds Force—a division primarily responsible for extraterritorial military and clandestine operations. Quds Force of the IRGC is a US designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

Soleimani began his military career in the beginning of the Iran–Iraq War of the 1980s, during which he commanded the 41st Division. He was later involved in extraterritorial operations, providing military assistance to anti-Saddam Shia and Kurdish groups in Iraq, and later Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Palestinian territories. In 2012, Soleimani helped bolster the Syrian government, a key Iranian ally, during the Syrian Civil War. Soleimani also assisted in the command of combined Iraqi government and Shia militia forces that advanced against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in 2014–2015.

In March 2007, Soleimani was included on a list of Iranian individuals targeted with sanctions in United Nations Security Council Resolution 1747. On 18 May 2011, he was sanctioned again by the United States along with Syrian president Bashar Assad and other senior Syrian officials due to his alleged involvement in providing material support to the Syrian government.

On 24 June 2011, the Official Journal of the European Union said the three Iranian Revolutionary Guard members now subject to sanctions had been "providing equipment and support to help the Syrian government suppress protests in Syria". The Iranians added to the EU sanctions list were two Revolutionary Guard commanders, Soleimani, Mohammad Ali Jafari, and the Guard's deputy commander for intelligence, Hossein Taeb. Soleimani was also sanctioned by the Swiss government in September 2011 due to the same grounds cited by the European Union.

He is listed by the United States as a known terrorist, which forbids U.S. citizens from doing business with him. The list, published in the EU's Official Journal on 24 June 2011, also includes a Syrian property firm, an investment fund and two other enterprises accused of funding Assad's government. The list also includes Mohammad Ali Jafari and Hossein Taeb.

On 13 November 2018, the United States sanctioned an Iraqi military leader named Shibl Muhsin ‘Ubayd Al-Zaydi and others who allegedly were acting on Qasem Soleimani's behalf in financing military actions in Syria or otherwise providing support for terrorism in the region.

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike on 3 January 2020 while traveling in a convoy near Baghdad International Airport. The airstrike followed attacks on the American embassy in Baghdad by an Iran-backed militia and attacks on American troops in Iraq.

